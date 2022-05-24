Police investigating suspicious death in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Monday near 14th and Lacrosse Avenue.

At approximately 4:17 p.m., Pueblo Police were sent to the 1500 block of N Lacrosse Ave on a dead body. Pueblo police arrived to find a man who was dead on the scene.

The victim in this incident will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

