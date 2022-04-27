Police investigating shooting near Academy and Galley in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Potter Drive near Academy and Galley in Colorado Springs.

According to the police, two people were shooting at each other.

When police arrived on the scene, two cars left and officers were able to find one of the cars.

One person had injuries but they are not life-threatening.

One person wasn't cooperative and the police are having a hard time getting answers about the incident.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene to get more information.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.