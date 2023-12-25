Police investigating shooting at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at the Citadel Mall in the southeastern part of the city on the northwest corner of N. Academy Blvd and E Platte Ave.

Details are limited at this time. CSPD says "the situation is contained and there is no ongoing threat to the community."

News5 is working to learn more about the incident.

Please avoid the area due to a heavy police presence.

In April 2023, News5 reported on a drastic increase for calls for service from police at the mall. Up 60% from 2021 to 2022. With total calls more than double that of Chapel Hills Mall and almost four times as many as The Promenade Shops At Briargate.

The majority of calls to the Citadel Mall from 2021 to 2022 were for shoplifting. Also included on the list were 24 calls for aggravated assault, 33 calls for motor vehicle theft, 11 weapons law violations, and seven calls for kidnapping/abduction

