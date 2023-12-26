Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state's ballot

DENVER (AP) — Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court’s decision to remove President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

Officers responded to the home of one justice on Thursday evening, but police said it appeared to be a “hoax report.” That case is also still being investigated, police said.

The FBI said it is working with local law enforcement on the matter. The court stayed its decision until Jan. 4, or until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the case.

The deadline for the state to print its presidential primary ballots is Jan. 5.

