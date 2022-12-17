Police investigating homicide east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police are investigating a homicide in Colorado Springs, just east of downtown, leaving one person dead and two others injured. Police got the call just after 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of Airport Road.

According to CSPD, the location is an unlicensed after-hours nightclub. When officers arrived, they found three people who were injured from gunshot wounds. One of the persons died at the scene.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Homicide-Assault Unit responded to take over the investigation.

KOAA News5 is working to get more information at this time.

