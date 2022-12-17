Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Police investigating homicide east of downtown Colorado Springs

Crime scene
FILE
File photo
Crime scene
Posted at 10:16 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 12:27:58-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police are investigating a homicide in Colorado Springs, just east of downtown, leaving one person dead and two others injured. Police got the call just after 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of Airport Road.

According to CSPD, the location is an unlicensed after-hours nightclub. When officers arrived, they found three people who were injured from gunshot wounds. One of the persons died at the scene.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Homicide-Assault Unit responded to take over the investigation.

KOAA News5 is working to get more information at this time.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards