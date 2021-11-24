Police investigating death of 2 people near Carver Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating a possible homicide in the 3800 block of Hopeful Drive.

Police say the call came in at just after 8 A.M., and they found two dead on the scene.

Colorado Springs Police say it appears to be an isolated incident, and they do not believer there is a threat to the public.

This is a developing story, News5 is on the way and we will update you as soon as we get more information.

