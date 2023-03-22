Police investigating death of student in crash near Doherty High School

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a student walking near Doherty High School along Barnes Rd, east of Austin Bluffs Ave.

According to Colorado Springs School District 11, all classes are canceled for the day. Further details on the crash investigation are not yet available.

Doherty High School Principal Lana Flenniken wrote, "It is with great sadness we relay that one student was hit on Barnes Road and has passed away. We will release more information and a plan for the remainder of the week as soon as we are able."

Parents are advised to pick up students in the east parking lot.

According to police, all eastbound lanes of Barnes Rd are closed at this time. It is recommended to use an alternate route such as Stetson Blvd or Dublin for east-west travel.

Police have a Jeep Wrangler stopped on the road surrounded by evidence markers and crime scene tape.

There's no information available at this time about the driver. The name of the student killed will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office following notification of next of kin.

