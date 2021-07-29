Police in standoff with murder suspect in Pueblo neighborhood

PUEBLO — On Thursday, Pueblo Police were in a standoff with a suspect who has barricaded himself in a car.

This happened in a Pueblo neighborhood between Blake and Craig Street.

According to the Pueblo Police Department's public information officer Frank Ortega, the suspect is wanted for murdering a man whose body was found on Tuesday.

A little before 1:00 p.m. the suspect was tasered and taken into custody.

Please avoid the area of the 800 block of W 11th Street between Blake and Craig. Heavy Police Activity — Captain Dustin Taylor (@PPDWatch1Capt) July 29, 2021

Pueblo Police told News 5 they received a tip on Tuesday afternoon about a body found outside of a home off City Center Drive, just east of I-25.

Police say the body was several days old.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo Police department.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stopper at (719)-542-7867 or click here.

