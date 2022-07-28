Police in Pueblo searching for escaped 65-year-old from medical facility

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is searching for missing 65-year-old Jacque Olson.

Olson was court-ordered to a medical facility due to a felony crime he committed several years ago and is now on escaped status.

According to police, Olson is 5'5", weighs approximately 167lbs with grey hair and a grey beard. There is also a large wound on the right side of his face and he suffers from medical issues.

Olson was last seen wearing a grey shirt and a thick black jacket in the 2600 block of Scranton Avenue.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact Pueblo Police dispatch at 719-553-2502.

*************UPDATE************

We have received additional information regarding Jacque Olson. Olson was court ordered to a medical facility due to a felony crime committed several years ago. Olson is on escape status as a result of leaving the facility . https://t.co/GuMeJUjvFn — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) July 28, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.