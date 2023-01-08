Police impersonator reported in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colorado — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a possible police impersonator who recently stopped a driver on Colorado Highway 115.

Deputies describe the suspect as a young, white man between 20 and 30 years old with reddish hair styled in a mullet. He has a thin mustache and was wearing a backward ball cap, sunglasses, a ballistic vest over a long-sleeved gray shirt, and dark pants.

"The suspect produced a weapon and tried to take the victim’s vehicle," Sheriff Allen Cooper wrote in a news release.

The suspect vehicle is described as Gray Dodge Charger with red/blue lights on the visor.

Cooper encourages anyone with information that could help investigators to contact Deputy Piper of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 719-276-5555, reference case 23-0035.

