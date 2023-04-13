Police identify one of two suspects involved in a deadly police chase Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police closed the intersection of Bijou and Circle Dr on Thursday morning as a police pursuit of carjacking suspects turned into a fatal crash.

According to police, a 911 call came in for a woman being held at gunpoint while two adult males stole her car from the Western Terrace Apartments near Fountain Blvd and Chelton Rd.

That call came in around 1 a.m., patrol officers spotted the stolen Hyundai about an hour and a half later.

A CSPD release says officers were given permission for a pursuit and to perform a "tactical maneuver" to end the chase The suspect vehicle appears to have rolled several times, based on the extensive damage.

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attempted to administer aid, and another was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No officers were injured in this incident. While the CSPD blotter item states the suspects were reportedly armed when the car was stolen, there is no mention if a weapon was recovered at the crash scene.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation of the suspects' and officers' actions to provide a report to the District Attorney's Office. Thursday afternoon the El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified one of the men as 18-year-old D'Angelo Flynn.

Flynn was booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and vehicular eluding with a bond set at $25,000.

The identity of the other suspect will be released as the El Paso County Coroner determines the cause of death.

CSPD's pursuit policy states, "Officers are authorized to engage in vehicle pursuits only when the officer reasonably believes the need to immediately apprehend the driver outweighs the risk the pursuit poses to the public and the officers; and the officer determines it is necessary to effect the arrest or to prevent the escape of a person whom the officer reasonably believes has committed or is committing a violent felony against a person."

Read the Colorado Springs Police Department Pursuit Policy for yourself.

