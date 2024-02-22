Police Foundation of Colorado Springs donates $7,000 to continue to support Play COS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police officers in Colorado Springs are getting more money to support a popular community engagement program.

The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs presented a check for $7,000 Wednesday to Play COS.

The program started in 2021 after the pandemic as a way for officers to make positive connections with youth in the Colorado Springs community.

Since the beginning of the program, officers have handed out more than 7,000 footballs and basketballs to local kids and teens while on patrol.

"Just to stand back and watch the interaction a police officer gets to have with a young person in our community, over something so seemingly easy, which is the gift of this athletic equipment and it warms our heart to be able to provide that," said Sgt. Jason Newton with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The program has donated athletic equipment to three community centers and 40 schools since the program launched.

Click here to learn more about Play COS.

