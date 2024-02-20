Police, FBI searching for suspect who robbed Brighton bank

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation are searching for a suspect who robbed a Brighton bank Monday afternoon.

Brighton police officers received an alarm notification from the Bank of Colorado, located at 13 North 50th Avenue, around 2:41 p.m.

According to Brighton police, a man demanded cash from the bank employee and then ran off. He did not use or display a weapon during the robbery, police said.

The department said there is no threat to the community. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the department at 303-655-8740 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.