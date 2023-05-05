Southern Colorado Police encouraging Cinco De Mayo weekend safety

PUEBLO & COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are anticipating more people to be driving from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7. There are many events that could encourage people to get behind the wheel while buzzed.

“There [are] times where it’s been higher and times where it’s been like a normal weekend, but yeah this has potential for being a little bit busier weekend for us,” said Franklyn Ortega, a Pueblo Police Department Sergeant.

News5 spoke with the Pueblo Police Department to see how they are preparing to keep the roads safe this holiday weekend. They said they will not have additional police out this weekend, but Pueblo has a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) enforcement team that will monitor the city. They will not have any checkpoints.

Law enforcement wants those celebrating to think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking.

“Drive responsibly. Enjoy the weekend responsibly. Have fun but don’t put yourself and other people at risk," said Sgt. Ortega.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), since 2019, there has been a 44% increase in the number of fatalities involving an impaired driver.

News5 reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department to see if they are going to host checkpoints. They said they will not have any, but they will have their usual DUI unit patrolling.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.