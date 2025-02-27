Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Thursday near the Broadmoor World Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday afternoon near the Broadmoor World Arena.

Details are limited but police did say this crash involved a pedestrian.

According to police, the accident happened along Willwood Road near the Bob Johnson Drive intersection.

Willwood Road is closed south of Bob Johnson Drive while officers investigate, it is recommended you seek an alternate route if you travel through the area.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

