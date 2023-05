FOUNTAIN, CO — The City of Fountain is reporting police activity in the area of Berry Farm Rd, north of Dollar General.

In a tweet, the city asked all residents to avoid the area.

Around 2:29 p.m. the city said police had cleared the area.

Detectives continue to remain on the scene finishing up a search warrant.

