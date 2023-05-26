Police activity in the area of 14th St and Baxtor St in Pueblo Thursday evening

PUEBLO, CO — There is a significant law enforcement presence on Pueblo's west side Thursday evening.

According to our crew at the scene, multiple police cruisers and Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad are in the area of 14th Street and Baxter Street. In a neighborhood located west of Mineral Palace Park.

Our crew at the scene is working to learn more from the law enforcement present.

News5 has reached out to the Pueblo Police Department to learn more and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story.

