Pueblo Police detain man found asleep in truck with gun at his side

D60 South Park Elementary was on a secure perimeter status
Pueblo Police are working to get an armed individual in a truck on Vinewood Ln to surrender.
Posted at 8:53 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 11:50:42-04

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police closed roads in the Highland Park neighborhood early Thursday due to a suspicious person found sleeping inside a vehicle with a gun nearby.

Roughly an hour and a half after the first officer arrived on scene, police decided to breach the passenger side door of the pickup to take the driver into custody.

News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder is working to gather more information about the incident that closed Vinewood Ln and led to the a secure perimeter status at nearby D60's South Park Elementary.

A secure perimeter means nobody can enter or exit the building during that time, including any parents wishing to pickup students.

News5 will keep you updated as we learn more about this incident.


