Pueblo Police detain man found asleep in truck with gun at his side

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police closed roads in the Highland Park neighborhood early Thursday due to a suspicious person found sleeping inside a vehicle with a gun nearby.

Roughly an hour and a half after the first officer arrived on scene, police decided to breach the passenger side door of the pickup to take the driver into custody.

PUEBLO STANDOFF ALL CLEAR: A sleepy standoff leads to a rude awakening for the man in this vehicle. After attempts by @PuebloPolice1 to encourage the man to get out of his vehicle, police breached the door and got the man out. Police found this man sleeping and with a gun. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/m8TapxpjGB — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) May 5, 2022

News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder is working to gather more information about the incident that closed Vinewood Ln and led to the a secure perimeter status at nearby D60's South Park Elementary.

A secure perimeter means nobody can enter or exit the building during that time, including any parents wishing to pickup students.

News5 will keep you updated as we learn more about this incident.



