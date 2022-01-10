Standoff closes Austin Bluffs Parkway south of Dublin Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police activity has closed down Austin Bluffs Parkway south of Dublin Road. The Colorado Springs Police Department said the activity is a result of a standoff occurring in the area.

The call for the incident came in around 7:10 A.M.

Several patrol cars are currently at the entrance of Jenkins Middle School.

This is a developing story, News5 is on the way to the scene.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter