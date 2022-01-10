Watch
Standoff closes Austin Bluffs Parkway south of Dublin Road

Bill Folsom
CSPD Operations Center is the hub for detecttives
Outside Colorado Springs Police Operations Center
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 11:10:30-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police activity has closed down Austin Bluffs Parkway south of Dublin Road. The Colorado Springs Police Department said the activity is a result of a standoff occurring in the area.

The call for the incident came in around 7:10 A.M.

Several patrol cars are currently at the entrance of Jenkins Middle School.

This is a developing story, News5 is on the way to the scene.
