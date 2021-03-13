Police: 8 people, 1 juvenile, involved in multiple car thefts in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Eight people and one juvenile have been identified as suspects involved in a string of car thefts throughout Colorado Springs, according to the police department.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said a pattern of stolen vehicles was identified by its Motor Vehicle Theft Unit at the beginning of March.

Once they were able to identify the suspects involved in stealing multiple cars throughout the city, the department also learned that the suspects knew each other and were trading cars with one another.

Between Thursday and Friday, police were able to arrest four of the adults identified in this case. There were two other adults involved in the thefts, but they were already in custody. They are now facing additional charges related to this case.

As a result of this investigation, the police were able to recover seven stolen vehicles so far. It is unclear what officers suspect the total number of stolen vehicles is at this time.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter