Poker game to benefit the Kenna Foundation in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — A group in Manitou Springs came together for the all-in for Kenna Kids poker tournament on Saturday.

The Texas Holdem tournament, along with a 50/50 raffle and silent auction, helps raise funds for the Kenna Foundation. The Kenna Foundation is a Colorado nonprofit serving individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.

They partner with healthcare professionals and community organizations to address health disparities and social determinants of health throughout El Paso County.

The foundation doesn't accept government funding to ensure that its programs remain available to all individuals with developmental disabilities in El Paso County regardless of their financial resources.

The founder of the Kenna Foundation, Kim Randall, named it after her late daughter Makenna and made it her life goal to help families avoid the struggles she and her daughter had to face.

"This is my life's passion. This is what I do. I don't do it for money at all. I don't work a 9 to 5 anymore. This is solely what I do and it brings me the greatest joy to help people and just know they are taken care of and they didn't have to go through any of the struggles we had to go through when we first moved here with our daughter." Randall said.

If you would like to learn more about Kenna Foundation, you can visit their website here.

