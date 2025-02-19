Podcast connects veterans with crucial resources in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — We have many different veteran resources here in Colorado Springs, but one organization is changing their platform for how they can help our veterans in our community.

News5 spoke with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center's podcast host about what they are doing for those who served.

At the Veteran Voices podcast studio, veterans are sharing their stories and helping others find access to different resources in our community.

Taylor Chapman is the host of the Veterans Voice podcast, who served in the Army for more than 10 years.

"I spent half of it as EOD, which is explosive ordinance disposal, the bomb squad, if you will, and the second half I spent as a Green Beret, where I was a medic. So, two pretty anxiety-ridden jobs I would say," he said.

He’s now taking his experience to the microphone.

He says for some veterans, listening to a podcast can be more accessible to learn about the different ways they can get help if they need it.

"Veterans are really good at getting out of the military and kind of isolating from the rest of the world. Whether it's because of PTSD, anxiety, a little bit of lack of purpose, just leaving the military. So I want to be able to reach those guys who are at their worst. Maybe they don’t want to come out and get resources because that’s the hardest part of being in the veteran resource business: getting those who qualify for," said Chapman.

The reach goes beyond Colorado Springs.

"Nationwide veteran listeners can hear these episodes and call in on the resources that we’re interviewing and hopefully take advantage of them," Chapman says.

Jon Dix is the director of transition and employment at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, who was on the podcast.

"Just getting people to tune in... It's an opportunity to get in there and just kind of take a listen, see what’s out there."

Taylor says it gives him a chance to connect.

"I feel like coming from a veteran, a fellow brother, sister that understands, just speaks a little bit differently."

News5 is proud to partner with Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center's weekly podcast.

Click here for our You Are Not Alone section of our website. There, you will find a weekly summary of the podcast in a readable format.

You can also watch the full episode on KOAA.com, the News5 app orThe Veterans Voice Podcast's YouTube page.

The podcast is always looking for guests, you can reach out to Taylor Chapman at tchapman@mtcarmelcenter.org

Watch the full story above.

___





The I-25 Gap: Thousands cited during first month of express lane enforcement During just the first month of enforcement, the number of drivers cited for crossing the express lane double white line through the I-25 Gap between Monument and Castle Rock is in the thousands. Thousands cited during first month of express lane enforcement along the I-25 Gap

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.