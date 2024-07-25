GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — How do you know what plants will thrive in your yard? Denver7’s Danielle Grant talked with Phil Steinhauer with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado about putting the right plant in the right place.

Steinhauer said certain plants thrive in sunny, southern locations while others prefer shady, northern exposure spots. Some are easier to grow on slopes that are tough to hold water, and some can add a lot of color to your yard without blooming.

Planting the right plants for the right space in Colorado

If your yard is south-facing, Steinhauer suggests planting manzanitas, which are drought-tolerant evergreens. Yellow gem also thrives in the sunshine along with a mix of perennials.

Japanese horse grass adds some texture and color to north-facing yards. A Carol Mackie Daphne plant would also be a good option as it’s hardy and thrives in Colorado’s climate. It blossoms in the spring and is quite fragrant. Another option is a redbud tree that brings a lot of color to your yard but make sure to plant it in a protected corner with northern exposure.

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit