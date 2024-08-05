Planning on lunch near Fillmore and Nevada In Colorado Springs? You may want to re-consider- Here's why

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Today, we're at Fillmore and Nevada in central Colorado Springs. That's where Colorado Springs Utilities says they'll be burying power lines. This is a super busy intersection, with more roadwork happening on the bridge just to the west.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the work is scheduled to start Monday, August 5th, 2024 at nine am and should last for two weeks. They tell me the windstorms in December 2021 destroyed/damaged several power poles. So to keep future problems from happening they're putting those lines underground.

I'm told the work will take place from 9 am until 3 pm for the next two weeks. Alex Trefry with Colorado Springs Utilities says to keep an eye out for traffic patterns changing there often. He says the work is essential to keep customers connected.

\Again work is starting today and will be impacting your lunch hour, so if you have plans to grab a quick bite to eat in this area, you might want to reconsider. Keep in mind Colorado Springs Utilities says there will be no left turns allowed at this intersection.

Some good news, CSU tells me this is the last of the work they have planned in the area here. Of course, we'll continue to check on roadwork projects on your behalf.

Email Reporter Jake Walker at jake.walker@koaa.com. Follow @JakeOnAiron Instagram and Jake Walker Media on Facebook.

___





Are Olympic gold medals actually made of gold? The excitement of a win at the Olympics is followed by the proud and often emotional gold medal ceremony. News5 figures out if the gold Olympic medals are actually gold

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.