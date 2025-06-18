Planned train maintenance causes delays at Denver International Airport Tuesday night

DENVER — Passengers packed onto the platform in Denver International Airport's C concourse late Tuesday waiting for a train to take them the terminal.

Denver7 reached out to airport officials to see what caused the delays.

"The trains were not down," Ashley Forest with Denver International Airport said. "Our trains were reduced for maintenance."

Due to the high volume of delayed flights arriving at the airport from Tuesday's severe weather, there was an increase in passenger traffic, according to Forest. Usually, the airport does not see a large volume of passengers at that time of night, but that's when many of the delayed flights were landing at Denver International Airport, Forest told Denver7.

We first started getting calls and emails around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Trains were showing up to C concourse full of people every five minutes. So only a few could get on the train, passenger Barry Hellman told Denver7.

Only one train was running, according to another passenger who emailed Denver7.

Photos sent to us by passengers show people stacked up the escalators.

Peggy Carrieres

"The escalators were turned off leaving passengers to climb down with luggage. No notification of what the issue was. No comments on the loud speaker from officials, " Peggy Carrieres described to Denver7.

Several voiced concerns about this being a violation of fire safety codes.

Denver International Airport has been studying alternatives to trains between the concourse and terminal.

One of those ideas included a pedestrian bridge from terminal A to terminal B, and from B to C.

Denver7 asked DIA CEO Phil Washington in July 2024 when the airport may select an alternative.

“We're looking at those [ideas],” Washington said. “We're gonna make a call on those or whether we proceed with that, probably in the next six months or so. But they're not cheap. And we need to understand what our priorities are and prioritize.”