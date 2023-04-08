Watch Now
Plane makes emergency landing at Pueblo airport

Landing gear problem triggered emergency response
A single-engine Piper aircraft with landing gear trouble made an emergency landing Saturday at Pueblo Memorial Airport.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 16:05:42-04

PUEBLO, Colorado — The pilot of a small single-engine airplane made an emergency landing Saturday at Pueblo Memorial Airport after experiencing landing gear trouble during the flight.

Crews from the Pueblo Fire Department were dispatched to the airport runway sometime around 10:30 a.m.

The fire department reports that a second aircraft flew up to visually observe the Piper aircraft to determine whether the landing gear was stuck or if the plane was experiencing a hydraulic leak.

The pilot circled the airport for about 2 hours to use up excess fuel before coming in for the emergency landing. No injuries were reported.
