Plane makes emergency landing at Pueblo airport

PUEBLO, Colorado — The pilot of a small single-engine airplane made an emergency landing Saturday at Pueblo Memorial Airport after experiencing landing gear trouble during the flight.

Update 1:14pm The pilot has made a successful landing and no injuries are reported. We are happy to report that this incident has concluded and all units are returning to service pic.twitter.com/3Dfn2enR1M — Pueblo Fire Department (@PFDPIO) April 8, 2023

Crews from the Pueblo Fire Department were dispatched to the airport runway sometime around 10:30 a.m.

C3, safety 1, 44,43 81, 38, 36, 51 on scene of an alert 2. Single engine plane with landing gear issues. Crews are standing by in case of an incident. pic.twitter.com/xRTQhIUxsm — Pueblo Fire Department (@PFDPIO) April 8, 2023

The fire department reports that a second aircraft flew up to visually observe the Piper aircraft to determine whether the landing gear was stuck or if the plane was experiencing a hydraulic leak.

The pilot circled the airport for about 2 hours to use up excess fuel before coming in for the emergency landing. No injuries were reported.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.