At least 1 dead in single-engine plane crash near Lone Tree

LONE TREE, Colo. — At least one person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed on the side of a hill near Lone Tree Wednesday afternoon.

South Metro Fire tweeted that crews on scene confirmed that single plane crashed south of Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Lancair Evolution hit power lines and crashed shortly before 2 p.m. while on approach to Centennial Airport.

The crash sparked a brush fire in the area, but South Metro Fire said crews have gotten a handle on the blaze and are being careful around the downed lines until the charge is mitigated. A helicopter is dropping retardant on embers to prevent the fire from sparking again.

The crash scene shows the charred remnants of the Lancair Evolution. First responders are still determining if there were passengers aboard.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are on scene, according to Kim Spuhler, a spokesperson for South Metro Fire.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

