Plane crash in Huerfano County kills pilot

HUERFANO COUNTY — A kit plane crashed in a remote area northeast of Walsenburg around 10:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Huerfano County confirmed today that the plane was civilian, and that the pilot, the only person on board, died as a result of the crash.

The plane was a single-engine Vans RV-4, which is a homebuilt kit plane. The FAA said the plane crashed northeast of Spanish Peaks Airfield around 10:30 a.m., which is just northeast of Walsenburg and south of Pueblo.

Officials in Huerfano County confirmed an aircraft went down on County Road 122, and that first responders were en route.

A spokesperson for Fort Carson confirmed it received a call for mutual aid in the Model area. The Huerfano County Sheriff’s office and Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for more information on the crash or the status of the pilot on Wednesday.

Duncan said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash and that the NTSB will lead the investigation and provide further updates.

This is a developing story. News5 is working to learn more.

