Plan to transform the old Pueblo Chemical Depot is getting an update

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The plan to transform the old Pueblo Chemical Depot into a development known as "PuebloPlex" is getting an update.

This plan has been in the works for a while, and backers say it needs to be updated because a 7,000 acre parcel has been added since the last update in 2016.

They say it is an opportunity to add more manufacturing to the area, and they want the plan to fit today's economic realities as technology advances.

It'll be a six month planning process, during which community input will be taken.

Tuesday was the first public meeting at Pueblo Community College. Governor Jared Polis was there to hear about the new plan.

"This is an opportunity... to become a community asset, and that's why these outreach meetings are so important to really hear from members of the community how we can best use this asset to improve our prosperity and success here in Pueblo County," said Governor Polis.

The next public meeting is at the McHarg Park Community Center in Avondale on June 26.

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.