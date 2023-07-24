Pizza parties and pool passes power Pueblo literacy program

PUEBLO, Colorado — More than 5,000 students in Pueblo have visited the local library this summer and completed the Pueblo City-County Library District's Summer Reading Program. In recent years, the library district used federal pandemic stimulus funds to promote summer literacy by awarding students $100 through the "It Pays to Read" program.

Those federal funds were not available this summer. So, the district partnered with the City of Pueblo to create weekly prizes like a pool party, free tickets to the City Park Rides, and a pizza party at the Pueblo Ice Arena.

"Our community has really just been so interested, and so excited about some of our incentives this year. They may not be monetary, but they're really fun and you get to experience some great jewels of Pueblo that we have," said Nick Potter, Executive Director of the Pueblo Library Foundation.

The reading program runs through the month of August. Some of the additional prizes include carnival ride bands for the Colorado State Fair and a membership to the Pueblo Zoo. Visit PuebloLibrary.org or stop by your local branch library to learn more.

