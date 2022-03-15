Pit bull nursed back to health after suffering from possible chemical/electrical burns

DENVER - She's had a long year, but Karmen is finally ready to meet her fur-ever family.

Back in June, this one-year-old pit bull was dropped off as a stray at Dumb Friend's League, with a traumatic facial wound. After further examination, it became clear to the veterinarian team that she most likely had either chemical or electrical burns.

"It's certainly not something that we see every day," said Adrianne Glazer, Content and Communications Specialist at Dumb Friends League. "A dog would have to undergo pretty severe trauma within the eyes for the eyes to react like this and for her to have this chronic condition."

In the above story, you can learn how a team of doctors worked together to nurse Karmen back to health. Her face and skin are now completely healed, and her eyes are in much better shape since being diagnosed with corneal ulcers.

During the month of March, Dumb Friends League is running a St. Patrick's Day special that features half-off adoption fees for certain dogs. And, as of now, Karmen is still available!