Pipes frozen after freezing temperatures? Here's what to do

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The warmer temperatures are causing some frozen pipes to burst. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is among those dealing with broken pipes.

⚠️CSFD has already responded to more than 20 calls for broken pipes and fire sprinkler heads, including one at our own headquarters building!!



Please be prepared for the possibility of broken pipes and fire sprinklers. We appreciate patience as we respond to these calls. pic.twitter.com/J57aXdDTfV — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 16, 2024

Firefighters say they have responded to more than 20 calls for broken pipes and fire sprinkler heads on Tuesday. They are reminding everyone to be prepared for the possibility of broken pipes as we thaw out from subzero temperatures.

So, what happens if its too late, and your pipes are already frozen?

News5 spoke with experts Tuesday about what to do. They tell us that you can use a space heater to help thaw out the area. If water is leaking, they tell us to shut it off to prevent further damage.

"Anything below 32 degrees fahrenheit will start to cause a freeze, but it has to be extreme," said Marvin Guida, Owner of Western Peak Plumbing. "No water usage, water's not moving through the pipes. Once it gets down to a certain degree, as long as the water's moving and it's heated, it shouldn't freeze."

Guida says that it is better to prepare ahead of the cold weather. You can do so by letting your faucets drip. We're also told that disconnecting outdoor hoses also protects the water pipes inside your home.

