Pioneers Museum hosting Family Fun Day before Festival of Lights in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pioneers Museum is hosting its annual Festival of Lights Family Fun Day before the Colorado Springs Festival of Lights Parade.

This event will have free family-fun events from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 214 S. Tejon St.

To prepare for the event, the museum will close at 1:00 p.m. and reopen for the event at 2:00 p.m.

Events and activities will include music performances, face painting, a magic show, and much more!

The Pioneers Museum

The Colorado Springs 40th Annual Festival of Lights Parade starts at 5:50 p.m. in Downtown Colorado Springs.

It will start on Tejon St. at Boulder St. and continue South on Tejon to Vermijo Ave.

Officials with the parade say it's "known as the number one day downtown, this festive celebration brings joy to tens of thousands of people on Tejon Street in Downtown Colorado Springs every holiday season."

If you're worried about parking, the parking garages below will be free during the parade:



Bijou/Cascade parking garage – 215 N. Cascade Ave.

Nevada/Colorado parking garage – 130 S. Nevada Ave.

Kiowa/Nevada parking garage – 127 E. Kiowa St.





