Pioneer Elementary School awarded for Exceptional Student Performance over several years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pioneer Elementary in Academy District 20 was recognized for academic achievement Thursday with a $10,000 reward from the Colorado Department of Education.

The money is part of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished Schools of Excellence Award.

The award recognizes Title 1 schools in Colorado that are considered high achieving and fall into one of the categories according to the state's website:



Exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years Closing the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g., homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.)

Pioneer Elementary received the award for exceptional student performance over several years.

Staff there say that this award is validation of their efforts to provide good education to their students, and shows the positive results of their efforts.

"We work together as adults, the kids are working together, it's all collaboration. So I want them to look and say, I've got a goal, and I can achieve it if I work together and collaborate with one another," said Wendy Hickox a Writing Coach, at Pioneer Elementary School.

Pioneer Elementary was one of two schools to receive this award, along with DSST Green Valley Ranch High School up in Denver.

In 2022, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School located in Widefield School District 3 was selected as the winner of the Exception Student performance award.

