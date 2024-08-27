Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site holds community day Monday, public met soldiers

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY — Monday, Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site (PCMS) held its community day, offering the public a chance to meet with soldiers and learn about what they do.

PCMS serves as a training site for Fort Carson and is located in Model, Colorado, which is in an unincorporated area of Las Animas County.

During major training events at PCMS, thousands of soldiers and hundreds of vehicles are deployed, which poses a risk of environmental damage.

To address this, the Army has implemented the Integrated Training Area Management (ITAM) as part of its Sustainable Range Program (SRP).

"After a major training event such as that, you know, you're talking about 4,000 soldiers maybe over 1,000 vehicles," said Erik Osksenvaag, a Fort Carson Garrison Commander. "In this training area, there's a lot of potential for environmental damage that could happen, so the ITAM... with the Department of Civilians that work down here in Piñon Canyon, it's their job to coordinate with the unit to repair and mediate the land after major training."

The Army's dedication to environmental preservation is a key aspect of their operations at PCMS, ensuring that the land remains viable for both military use and the surrounding ecosystem.

