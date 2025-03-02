Pilot dies following a single-engine plane crash near Matheson, Saturday afternoon

MATHESON — On Saturday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Elbert County Sheriff's Office was sent to a plane crash southeast of Matheson.

The Elbert County Undersheriff Dave Fisher told Scripps News Group Denver that a local farmer had called after hearing the plane crash in a field at County Road 169 and County Road 66.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Van's RV-7. It's a two-seat, single-engine plane that can maintain speeds of over 200 mph, according to the company.

According to the FAA, only the pilot was aboard the plane and Undersheriff Fisher told Scripps News Group Denver that the pilot died on impact.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived Saturday evening and the rest of the plane debris is being cleaned up today, Sunday, March 2.

The FAA and the NTSB are leading the investigation. The pilot's identity has not been released at this time.





