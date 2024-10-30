Pikes Peak Workforce Center to host community and veterans job fair Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, November 7, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host a community and veterans job fair at the Colorado Springs Event Center.

The community & veterans job fair is open to the general public and those transitioning from the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

According to the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, both civilian and military job seekers will have an opportunity to connect with numerous employers in one convenient location.

“We look forward to having more than 150 employers from a variety of industries at the Community & Veterans Job Fair,” said Becca Tonn, communications & public relations manager at PPFWC.

For express access on the day of the fair, PPFWC recommends that you create a Connecting Colorado account beforehand.

Industries that will be at the job fair, include:



Construction

Customer service/Sales

Cyber security

Department of Defense contractors

Drivers/Transportation

Education

Financial/Insurance/Business

Food Service

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Information Technology/Technical (non-defense related)

Law enforcement - Federal/State/Local

Manufactoring

Staffing agenices

