Pikes Peak Workforce Center hosting employment expo for veterans next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will be hosting an employment expo next week highlighting job opportunities for veterans.

The expo will run from May 7 to May 9 and more than 80 employers will take part in it.

The Workforce Center says that veterans will get priority to speak with both employers and recruiters. Industries that will be represented at the job fair include the following:



defense related companies

IT

first responders

transportation

sales

construction

"Veterans are innovative, they have a ton of different work experience, and they're able to do those transferable skills from the military to the professional market as well," said Erica Romero with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

Family members of veterans are also encouraged to attend.

"I think we live in a very virtual world, so sometimes that person to person contact is really important, and we really understand how important relationships are in the hiring process," said Romero.

The job fair will also be open to the general public. The Pikes Peak Workforce Center encourages those who might want to attend to do so.

For more information about the job fair, visit the Pikes Peak Workforce Center's website.

