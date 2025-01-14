Pikes Peak United Way taking applications for Community Investment Fund

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak United Way is now taking applications for its Community Investment Fund. Non-profit agencies in the area can apply for a minimum grant of $10,000.

Grant money is awarded on a case to case basis. Each agency has to provide a letter of intent along with a copy of their financials.

The grants don't fund operation costs, but rather programs that have been around for at least a year and have proven outcomes. They are looking for non-profits with a focus on youth success and family stability.

"We really look for programs that are making a measurable impact, that are impacting families and youth in our community, that are really moving the needle," said Elizabeth Quevedo, Senior Vice President of Community Impact at Pikes Peak United Way.

Pikes Peak United Way is still fundraising for the grants, and they anticipate they will award around $550 to $600. Any agency that wishes to apply has until January 24 to do so.

