Pikes Peak United Way organizes salute to healthcare workers at Memorial Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak United Way organized a show of support for healthcare workers at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs Friday.

The organization said the event was to show the community's appreciation for the frontline workers.

The surprise event is part of National Hospital Healthcare Week and was planned around shift change Friday morning and then again Friday evening.

"These healthcare workers, I mean, every day coming in and risking their lives to take care of our community, we're really grateful. So, we just want to say thank you," Pikes Peak United Way President Cindy Aubrey said.