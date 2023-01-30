Pikes Peak United Way offers free tax filing help

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak United Way is offering tax filing assistance to anyone who makes less than $60,000 per year. The nonprofit has over 40 IRS-certified volunteers who can help people get their full tax refund back.

"Nobody likes taxes, but it's one of the few guaranteed things, death and taxes. So we have amazing volunteers certified by the IRS to help you navigate that sometimes stressful situation to make sure that you get every penny back that you have earned," says Elizabeth Quevedo, Director of Community Impact at Pikes Peak United Way.

They're offering services at 5 different locations across Southern and Eastern Colorado. There are sites at locations in Monument, Colorado Springs, and Calhan. If you want to schedule an appointment, just call 2-1-1.

