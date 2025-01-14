Pikes Peak United Way offering tax assistance starting next month

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tax season is almost here, and there are many tax assistance services in the area. One of those programs is run by Pikes Peak United Way.

The VITA program offers free tax preparation to adults and households with an annual income under $64,000. This program will start on Febraury 1 and run through Tax Day.

People who use the program will need the following:



photo ID

Social Security card

W-2's

proof of deductible expenses

copy of last year's tax return

bank account information for direct deposit

"We have sites every day of the week except Sunday in multiple locations across the city, so, we can help you find the location that works best for you, wherever you live," said Elizabeth Quevedo, Senior Vice President of Community Impact at Pikes Peak United Way.

If you are interested in using the VITA program, if you would like to schedule an appointment, or if you need more information, call 211.

___





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.