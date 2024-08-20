Pikes Peak United Way kicks off annual campaign season with 'Day of Caring'

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak United Way kicked off its annual campaign season with a 'Day of Caring' to help those in need in our community.

Tuesday morning, volunteers worked through the heat to help with cleanup, furniture assembly, painting and improvement projects at the Family Success Center, which is located on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Volunteers also worked hard on renovating the center's baseball field. Weidner Apartment Homes shut down operations for the day, and their team members came out to help.

"We build community one person at a time, and so, that('s) what we are trying to do, have every single member of our team come out here and do what we can to serve the local community," said Miles Diaz, Regional Director of Weidner Apartment Homes.

"It feels good to know we are just leaving our stamp," said Randy Williamson, a volunteer.

"(I'm) just proud and happy to be here and support our community," said Anne DeSantis, a volunteer. "Having folks come down here and help out makes a true difference."

Volunteers also painted the home of a disabled senior citizen.

