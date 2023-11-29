Pikes Peak United Way helping 200+ families with Adopt-A-Family program

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the last three years, Pikes Peak United Way has helped host Harrison School District 2's Adopt-A-Family program, giving gifts to families needing extra help during the holiday season.

This year the organization is helping 226 families across every District 2 school who were nominated by guidance counselors, principals, and teachers to receive the support.

The process is completely anonymous as donor individuals, families, and corporations sign up to "adopt" a family. They are given a wishlist of items from their adopted family to be bought and dropped off at the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center.

“The need is great and this community has shown that it really steps up," said Elizabeth Quevedo, Director of Community Impact at Pikes Peak United Way. “It is really humbling to be able to read the stories of these families. They are hardworking and resilient families who are doing the best for their kids.”

Kaitlyn Storm and her coworkers adopted a family of six through the program this year. She said her family's wishlist consisted of many necessities like cleaning supplies, toilet paper, gift cards for gas and food, as well as everyday necessities like clothes for school.

“It’s just such a great feeling when you wrap all of those presents and see them in the car and drop them off and know you’re giving a family a complete Christmas," said Storm.

Pikes Peak United Way is also giving gifts to children at three different elementary schools in Colorado Springs School District 11 and School District 49. Every single child at all three schools will receive two gifts: a want and a need. Carver Elementary in District 11 was selected for the program. Lisa Bizzell, Principal of Carver Elementary, said 86% of her students are enrolled in free and reduced school lunches.

“Our families need extra support. We partner with Care and Share and provide food and clothing for our families but this gift is something going above and beyond and will make a difference in all of our students’ lives," said Bizzell.

Volunteers gathered at Trainwreck in downtown Colorado Springs for an event on Tuesday night to wrap all of the gifts bought for the three schools. Pikes Peak United Way is hosting another gift-wrapping event on Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Trainwreck.

