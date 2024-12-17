Pikes Peak United Way collects and gives gifts to local elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS — For many Colorado Springs families, the holidays are a time when children's expectation's collide with adult realities.

Those hoped-for presents, toys, clothes or shoes just aren't in the budget. That's why Pikes Peak United Way, with the help of several sponsors, step in to support one local elementary school each year.

The non-profit collected more than 700 gifts for students at Monroe Elementary School in Colorado Springs School District 11 this holiday. Every child received two gifts, one wanted and one needed. It is the United Way's favorite day of the year and volunteers can't wait to sign up to help.

"It is my favorite day of the year," said Elizabeth Quevedo, Senior Vice President of Community Impact at Pikes Peak United Way. "We have spent months reading these list from the teachers about what these kids want. To see the joy on their faces is just amazing."

Pikes Peak United Way would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers that made this day possible.

