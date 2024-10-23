Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pikes Peak State College to hold first cross-disciplinary, interdepartmental musical in 20 years

PikesPeak State College
Pikes Peak State College
PikesPeak State College
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time in 20 years, Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) presents a cross-disciplinary, interdepartmental musical.

The musical will follow the story of six teens competing for the title of Spelling Champion at the annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The ambitious spellers and their adult hosts navigate the competition as one by one they are eliminated. Through catchy songs and heartfelt moments, the story explores themes of friendship, perseverance, and the pressures of growing up.

Performance dates:

  • November 7 at 7 p.m.
  • November 8 at 7 p.m.
  • November 9 at 7 p.m.
  • November 9 at 2 p.m.
  • November 10 at 2 p.m.

Cost:

  • General admission $10
  • Students $5
  • PPSC Employees $5
  • Military $5
  • Seniors $5

The audience is encouraged to donate non-perishable food and toiletries to the PPSC food pantry.
You can purchase tickets here.

___



One Dead In Colorado After E.Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald's

The Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) has issued a Food Safety Alert regarding E. coli infections in Colorado linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community