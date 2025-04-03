Pikes Peak State College is adding several new engineering degrees

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting in Fall 2025, Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) will be offering six new Associate of Engineering Science (AES) degrees.
The new programs are designed for students who are trying to transfer to four-year universities in Colorado, including UCCS, CSU Pueblo, CU Boulder, CSU Fort Collins, and Colorado School of Mines.
New engineering degrees offered and their transfer pathways:
- Aerospace, AES to UCCS
- This is the "only college in the Colorado Community College System to offer this program in partnership with UCCS."
- Civil, AES to CSU Pueblo
- Industrial, to CSU Pueblo
- Mechatronics, to CSU Pueblo
- Mechanical, to CSU Pueblo
- General, to the School of Mines
PPSC is also working on an Engineering Technician degree for students interested in careers involving engineering and manufacturing.
In addition to the degree expansion, PPSC will also be making facility upgrades to "ensure students have access to cutting-edge technology and hands-on learning spaces."
There are plans to renovate the engineering labs at the Rampart Range Campus.
The remodeled spaces will focus on "rapid prototyping capabilities, allowing students to use advanced 3D modeling software and send designs directly to in-lab 3D printers," and this summer, new computers to work with the "advanced engineering software" will be installed.
PPSC says that these opportunities were made possible by Dr. McKenna Lovejoy and her passion for engineering education.
“The goal has always been to make engineering more accessible."
“Whether students want to transfer to a top university, start working right away, or even launch an experiment into space, we are giving them the tools and opportunities to do that. The growth of this program is just the beginning.”
The new degrees can be found on the PPSC website.
