Pikes Peak Special Rodeo gives children with disabilities a chance to grow

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday morning, several children had the chance to put some of their skills to the test at the Pikes Peak Special Rodeo. The Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame puts on this event with 3 local nonprofits

dedicated to helping children with disabilities through equine therapy.

"They are the most inspiring kids in the entire world," said Adaptive Services Director with Stable Strides Avery White.

"Autism, ADHD, sensory processing, the horses are really great for a whole range of diagnoses, they set up a therapeutic environment for those clients".

The contestants got to compete in events like horse riding, goat wrangling, barrel racing, a dress-up contest, and more. Executive Director of the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame Kent Sturman says this is an event everyone looks forward to hosting year after year.

"That group of kids just have the best time, they're smiling ear to ear," said Sturman.

Usually, the group allows contestants to show off their skills in the horse riding arena. But due to some recent rain, organizers had to improvise.

"But today, the weather conditions kind of changed it up a little bit, we got to do a stick horse rodeo. And it was fun because we could be loud, we could cheer for the kids, and they did;t get to show off their horsemanship skills, but they got to show off how awesome they are," said instructor with the Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center Jamie Harrison.

Harrison continued that the skills these children learn help them solve other challenges in their lives.

"They can learn to work through problems and cope, and so many things horses can do for people," She said.

The Pikes Peak Special Rodeo is a yearly event at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, the group is already planning for next year.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.