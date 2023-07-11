Pikes Peak Rodeo or Bust is set to provide a boost to the local economy

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rodeo organizers tell me that last year, they sold out tickets with 40,000 fans in total. This year, they've added performances and expect 50,000 fans for the rodeo season.

"Last year we had 5 performances, and every one sold out. So we added two extra performances this year," said Laurie Carroll, who is on the Board of Directors for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Organizers told me that this event is a major moneymaker for local businesses and our economy. This year, they tried to focus on bringing in more local vendors.

"You know, they look forward to the rodeo all year. And this is the first year that we've actually been able to actually have true vendors out here, so this year, last year, we had probably 18 vendors. This year will have about 48 vendors out in the fan zone," said Greg Howard, Outside Event Trailboss for the rodeo.

"We have people coming from all over the country and now it's international, Canada Mexico, to not only enjoy the rodeo but the local attractions," said Carroll.

Those tourists spend money at local restaurants, hotels, shops, museums, and national parks. Organizers say they hope to keep as much money coming to the rodeo in the local community.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.