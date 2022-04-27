Pikes Peak Restaurant Week returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Restaurant Week has looked very different over the past two years because of the pandemic, so this year is a special one.

The week runs from Friday, April 22 to Sunday, May 1.

In the past couple of years, customers have had to download an app to get the Restaurant Week deals, but this year customers do not need to download the app. Instead, customers can just let the staff know that they are there for Restaurant Week.

For the full list of Restaurant Week Deals.

